Michael Lindeken

October 11, 1938 — October 28, 2025

Lenexa

Michael E Lindeken, born on October 11, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa passed away peacefully in the home in Lenexa, Kansas on October 28, 2025, surrounded by his family.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Rose Marie Lindeken; daughter Karen Gottesburen of Shawnee, Kansas; daughter Deborah Gottesburen of Lenexa, Kansas; granddaughter Jessica Gottesburen; sister Karen Clark and her husband Kenneth Clark of Olathe, Kansas; brother Daniel Lindeken and wife Thelma of Florida; and sister-in-law Maureen Arnoldy and her husband Tom of Shawnee, Kansas. And many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

Mike graduated from St. Joseph High School in Shawnee, Kansas where he enjoyed playing football. After high school he entered the army and served in the transportation section from 1957 to 1960.

During his life, Mike managed machine shops and a grain elevator in Kansas, Michigan and Canada. In his retirement years, he enjoyed working at Lowes in Shawnee, Kansas.

Mike was a 32nd degree Mason. His hobbies included hunting; fishing; camping; playing golf; and going on cruises all over the world with his wife, sister in-law and brother in-law Maureen and Tom Arnoldy. He enjoyed traveling the world and having a beer in every country. He loved spending time with his sister Karen and her husband Ken. He could often be seen enjoying the company of his beloved dog Joey and watching the birds in his backyard.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Lindeken, numerous aunts and uncles, and many cousins, and his grandson Andrew Gottesburen.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. Mike will be buried at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas.

