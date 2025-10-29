Patricia Carolyn Sievers Seager

June 26, 1948 — October 27, 2025

Pat is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dennis Seager of the home; Three Children (Spouses) Ryan (Erin) Seager of Overland Park, KS; Cari (Stan) Koster of Wichita, KS; Scott (Kristen) Seager of Castle Pines, CO. Eleven Grandchildren: Kyle, Alex, and Jake (Callie) Seager; David (Sam), Kourtney, and Gabe Koster; Phoebe, Griffin, and Joel Seager. Sister Jean (Tim) Rose of Overland Park; Sister in law Janet (Gary) Gosney, nieces and nephews.

Teacher for 28 years within the Olathe School District. She received her Masters in Special Education in Gifted from KU, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Baker University. Proud member of Baker University Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. Graduate of Ottawa High School, cheerleader, clarinet player in the band, 1966 Queen of Courts.

Long-time volunteer at various programs with Church of the Resurrection including Backpacks for Hunger, two mission trips to Honduras. She also loved working with local parents and teachers on English Language Skills through the Olathe Public Schools Community Development.

Pat was an active member at Resurrection West. Her small group friends were a source of spiritual strength.

Pat was surrounded throughout her life in Olathe by many friends who raised children together, traveled together, played card games (“Ten” was a new game that Pat thoroughly enjoyed). She also loved her neighborhood friends and was a vital member of the social committee for Stratton Oaks.

Her favorite things were being with family and watching her grandkids do sports and activities. She was also a proud supporter of KU basketball, Chiefs football, Royals baseball, and Sporting KC soccer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Ridgeview Elementary. If donating to Ridgeview Elementary, please select the ‘Area of greatest need’ option and the ‘I would like to dedicate this gift’ option.

Visitation

Saturday, November 29, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Resurrection West

24000 W Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS 66061

Memorial Service

Saturday, November 29, 2025

Starts at 11:00 am (Central time)

Resurrection West

24000 W Valley Pkwy, Olathe, KS 66061

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.