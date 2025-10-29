Sandra “Sandy” Sue Yonke

November 28th, 1941 – October 21st, 2025

Sandra “Sandy” Yonke, 83, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2025, surrounded by her loving family and in the compassionate care of the staff at Colonial Village.

Born on November 28, 1941, to George and Betty Villarreal, Sandy was the oldest of nine siblings and grew up in the Kansas City area. A bright and determined young woman, she graduated at just 16 years old from St. Agnes High School. From an early age, Sandy was a role model for her brothers and sisters—patient, kind, and deeply devoted to her family.

In 1961, Sandy married the love of her life, William “Bill” Yonke, after meeting through their church. Together, they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage before Bill’s passing. Sandy and Bill built a beautiful life together, raising four children—Steve (Christy), Doug (Janiece), Jeff (Janice), and Amy (Kris). They shared a passion for travel, especially to the mountains and beaches, and created countless memories exploring and adventuring with their family and friends. They also treasured their winter months with their friends at Sun N Fun in Texas.

Although she had four biological children, Sandy was a mother to many. Her home was always open, her kitchen always busy, and her heart always full. She had a gift for making everyone feel loved and cared for. Her generosity and warmth touched all who knew her.

Sandy was immensely proud of her eight grandchildren—Kyle (Emma), Courtney (Cody), Curtis (Lauren), Drew, Erin, Rylee (Sam), Carson, and Lauren—and found endless joy in her six great-grandchildren—Easton, Presley, Kinley, Kamryn, Ella, and Piersyn. Her family was her greatest treasure, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Sandy is survived by her loving siblings Donna Scott, Judy Keyes, Joe Villarreal, Denny Villarreal and Joanie Villarreal. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty, and three siblings who welcomed her home with open arms. Sandy’s legacy of love, patience, and kindness will live on in the many lives she touched. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A celebration of life will be held at Old Shawnee Town Hall, 11600 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203, on Wednesday, November 5, from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be provided. Please join us as we come together to celebrate Sandy and her beautiful life. Casual attire requested.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. HTTPs://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?px=4999452&fr_id=154021&pg=personal

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.