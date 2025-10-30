June 24, 1931 — October 27, 2025

Village of Loch Lloyd

Bill (Wild Bill) Worland, 94, of Village of Loch Lloyd, MO, passed away peacefully with his wife, Maida, and family by his side on October 27, 2025.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Robert and brother Cyril Vohs. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Maida, and daughters Kathy Nigro Cole of Olathe and Julie Bluhm Sterrett (Kevin) of Lee’s Summit, brother-in-law, Ernie Lemas (Nancy) of Boise, ID, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Bill graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO. Bill enlisted in the US Air Force. After the service he began his medical career in 1955 with Storz Instrument Company. In 1976 he started his own company. In that capacity, he was a manufacturer’s representative for Jarit Surgical Instrument Company for 28 years. Bill has received awards for achievement, sales rep of the year, quota achievement, and many others.

Bill was dedicated to this Catholic faith. He was very active in serving as, Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Alter Server, Usher, 4th Degree Knight. Bill petitions that you pray the rosary as the Blessed Mother advocates. Bill belonged to the American Legion, Post 1000, for over 27 years.

Bill’s entire family would like to thank the Church of the Nativity, Kansas City Hospice, Aging in Place and family and friends for their friendship and support.

Visitation will be at 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 3900 W 119th St, Leawood, Ks, on November 3, 2025. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Church of Nativity with burial at Mt Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO.

The funeral mass will be live streamed at www.kcnativity.org. Scroll and click on Funeral Mass. IMPORTANT: Do this 5 minutes before Mass (11:25).

It was Bill’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the charity of your wishes.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.