Obituaries October 30, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Billy Lee Carrell February 22, 1941 — October 27, 2025 Leawood An obituary will be posted. Service information is below. Funeral Service Friday, November 7, 2025 Starts at 1:30 pm (Central time) Country Club Christian Church 6101 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64113 Graveside Service Friday, November 7, 2025 Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.