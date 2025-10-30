Gary Bruce Hunsicker

May 1, 1950 – September 6, 2025

Gary B. Hunsicker passed away on September 6, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the age of 75.

Gary is survived by his only child Robert Hunsicker and his daughter-in-law, Erica Daigle of Baton Rouge. Gary was preceded in passing by his wife of 53 years, Ann Hunsicker (Handrahan) and his parents.

Gary was born on May 1, 1950 in Ohio, moved to Massachusetts as a toddler with his family, and ultimately settled in Kansas where he resided most of his life. Gary had many interests growing up, including earning the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14, many awards for high school forensic speech tournaments, and was an avid martial artist, competing in judo and karate.

After high school Gary enlisted in the army and qualified for intensive training of flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he received his designation as warrant officer. Despite the risks and high casualty rate—about one in three—Gary volunteered to be a medical evacuation helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War.

After being assigned as a medevac pilot, he received medical training at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio Texas for, where he met Ann Handrahan, an army operating room nurse, to whom he would be married until she passed away in December, 2024.

In 2024, the US Congress would recognize the heroic service of the Vietnam War medevac crews, known as Dustoff crews, by awarding them the Congressional Gold Medal, which has only been awarded 187 times since the founding of the US. The medevac crews evacuated more than 900,000 casualties during the Vietnam War, with a 98% survival rate of those rescued. All of this while flying in unarmed helicopters.

After serving a year in Vietnam, Gary and Ann resided in North Carolina, serving at Fort Bragg. After leaving the army, Gary and Ann settled in Edgerton, Kansas, where they resided for the rest of their lives.

Gary’s occupations included working in electronic engineering, installing and maintaining mainframe computers for the Department of Defense (with his high security clearance), teaching electronics in Silicon Valley, and sales for Bell Atlantic and IBM. Upon retiring he became an avid photographer and won many awards for his pictures.

With all of his accomplishments and interests the most important part of his life was his family, Ann and Rob. Gary is also survived by his sister Pamela Kincaid (Jeff), nephew Dalton Kincaid (Alexandra), his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Judy Handrahan, four nieces, Teresa, Donna, Shannon, and Sarah, and his step-father Les Riley (and family).

Gary will be buried with Ann at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org), a non-profit dedicated to helping service members, veterans, and their families.

Graveside burial services are set for Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd., Leavenworth KS 66048 on November 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m.

