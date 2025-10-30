Wednesday, July 16th, 1941 – Saturday, October 25th, 2025

Leslie Warren Anderson, 84, Paola, Kansas passed away Saturday, October 25, 2025 at his home. Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Red Cross Blood Bank. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Leslie was born in Ocheltree, Kansas on July 16, 1941 to Reece H. and Betty (Shipman) Anderson. He attended school in Spring Hill and moved to New Orleans where his son Roy was born, and then Les moved back to the Spring Hill area in the 1960’s. October 17, 1985 in Spring Hill, Leslie married Jacqueline Dodson. Leslie worked as a metal fabricator for construction, assembler and machine maintenance. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a big fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. Leslie loved to share Dad jokes with his family and enjoyed his grandkids and wanted to watch them all grow up.

Leslie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Wayne Anderson, Bob Anderson and Mary Lyman. He is survived by his wife Jackie, Paola, Kansas; daughter Melissa (Randy) Cowan, Gardner, Kansas; son Roy (Jeri) Anderson, Edgerton, Kansas; brother Dick Andersosn, Osawatomie, Kansas and sister Bunny (Wayne) Evans; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.