Phillip Leonard

June 26, 1945 — October 22, 2025

Merriam

Phillip Gardner Leonard, 80, of Merriam, Kansas passed away on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025.

He was born and raised in Portsmouth, Ohio to parents, Charles and Thelma Leonard.

Phil was a graduate of Ohio University and enjoyed considerable business success as a manufacturer’s representative calling upon office supply companies, such as Schooley’s Office Supply, from 1978 to his retirement in 2015.

Phil married Jill Stanford in Carmel-by-the-sea, California in 1979.

He is survived by two daughters, Amy Viets (Bruce) and Emily Tock (Dan) as well as six grandchildren: Garrett Viets, Kayla Viets Layng, Layney Viets, Brin Tock, Darrough Tock and Afton Tock.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday November 6th, 2025 at the Olivet Baptist Church in Mission, Kansas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place afterwards at the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.