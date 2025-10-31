Olathe Head Start and Growing Futures in Overland Park aren’t facing the specter of funding running dry as the federal government shutdown threatens other low-income early childhood education programs in the U.S.

Still, the local Head Start programs and the families they serve are not totally out of the woods either.

Local Head Start programs — that is, education and development programs — are funded largely by a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Some such programs receive their annual funding on Oct. 1 and Nov. 1, meaning some are already cash-strapped or are about to be amid the ongoing shutdown, which has now surpassed 30 days and is the second longest in U.S. history.

Olathe Head Start and Growing Futures in Overland Park, however, both receive their annual program grants in July, so their programs are secure and fully funded, at least for now, officials with each program say.

Federal shutdown impacting Head Start programs in other ways

Larry Lewis, the executive director of Growing Futures, worries about what kind of impact the continued government shutdown will have on the 200 or so children who are enrolled in Head Start or Early Head Start and come from families who likely rely on other federal programs, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Lewis also worries whether the federal government will reimburse Growing Futures’ nutrition program for future expenses.

The federal Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program reimburses the program each month, and Lewis still expects to be reimbursed for this month’s expenses.

That money should come through in November, but he’s not so sure about the November reimbursement that would come in December or any subsequent reimbursements if the government remains shut down.

Still, he said, Growing Futures will continue to run its program up to the federal nutrition standards in the hopes of getting reimbursed after the shutdown is over. The organization is also looking at other funding sources to potentially help offset program costs in the meantime, like fundraising.

“We’ll foot the bill if we get so far along that we have to continue to pull from our other pots and revenue streams,” he said.

Additionally, Lewis said it’s still important for Growing Futures to serve meals that follow federal nutrition guidelines.

“We will always make sure that our children are being fed and meet all of those federal guidelines,” he said, “because we still want to make sure we provide a nutritious meal for our children.”

Regional Head Start programs will be squeezed

The two Head Start programs based in Johnson County have their federal grant funding secure for now. However, other Head Start programs in the Kansas City metro area usually get their funding on Nov. 1 and are scrambling to keep their programs running, even without that money and amid uncertainty about when it might be available.

For Lewis, even though Growing Futures isn’t in that group, that’s concerning.

“What impacts one of our programs, or at this point, a number of our programs, truly impacts all of us. It impacts our whole community,” he said. “We do want to be a voice, a support and an advocate for our fellow Head Start programs and other programs that are going to be in a very challenging situation here in a few days.”

The way he sees it, it was just a matter of “timing.” Had the government been shut down during the summer months instead of right now, Growing Futures would be facing a lot of uncertainty while other Kansas City area programs would be secure.

“It’s very important for all of us to understand across this metro that we are in this together, and we need to see beyond state lines to support one another as we encounter some of these challenges,” Lewis said.

The MidAmerica Regional Council administers several Head Start programs in the Kansas City area that serve around 2,300 kids, and typically receives its annual federal funding on Nov. 1.

Right now, it looks like that money isn’t coming on time.

MARC Head Start Director Kasey Lawson said during a press briefing Thursday morning that some of those programs can continue operating, at least for a bit, at great “financial risk.”

However, she warned that many of them would have to close their doors on Nov. 30 without federal funding, if the shutdown continues.

The Family Conservancy, based in Kansas City, Kansas, provides Head Start programs and serves some families in Johnson County.

Rose Crosby, whose 4-year-old son receives home-based services through that program, said her “family’s life is balanced on the foundation that Head Start provides, and that foundation is shaking.”

“For many of us, Head Start isn’t just a quality preschool; it’s the entire infrastructure that lets us survive and thrive,” Crosby said during the MARC briefing. She also said a disruption in those services would be “devastating” for her child.

How you can support local Head Start programs and families

Lewis said there are things people can do to help support families who might be feeling the squeeze from the federal government shutdown.

For starters, you can give directly to Growing Futures and designate how you want that money to be spent. As an example, you can give money specifically to support the nutrition program. Find out more about one-time donations or monthly giving here.

Lewis also said you can support local food pantries and aid organizations that are likely going to see an influx in need, with other federal programs running out of money as the government shutdown continues.

He said since Growing Futures doesn’t have its own food pantry and doesn’t have the capacity to offer one, they’ll be directing families who need assistance to those resources.

“Supporting those food pantries that then our families and other families can receive those resources that they need would be another way to help,” Lewis said.

Does this issue impact you or someone you know? The Post wants to hear from you. Email us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com.

