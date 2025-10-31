fbpx
Leawood closing lanes on 135th Street all month for roadwork

The city will keep one lane open in each direction Nov. 1-26 while crews repair and seal potholes.

Traffic near 135th and Fontana streets in Leawood. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Drivers along 135th Street in Leawood will see some lane closures beginning Saturday, Nov. 1, as city crews begin sealing and repairing potholes.

Weather permitting, certain lanes will be closed beginning Saturday and continuing through most of the month until Nov. 26, according to a city release.

The crews will use a flexible road-repair material to fill the cracks and potholes to prevent future damage, according to the release.

The work will take place between Fontana Street and State Line Road. The repairs will be done on the eastbound and westbound portions of the divided four-lane road at the same time, but there will always be one lane open in each direction, said Beth Breitenstein, city spokesperson.

At some point to be determined later, traffic will be moved to one side to complete the work. Breitenstein said more information about when that will happen is coming later, as details are finalized.

Message boards informing drivers about the work will be placed along the road as well.

