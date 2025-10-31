Lynne G. Stark died peacefully on October 27 at her home at Claridge Court in Prairie Village in the company of her family. She died on her 89th birthday.

Lynne was born on October 27, 1936, in Peoria, IL to Hal and Hazel Gerlach. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1954 and attended the University of Kansas where she was a Kappa Alpha Theta. After graduating in 1958 she taught at Shawnee Mission East for five years.

She and her husband John F. Zoellner made their home in Mission. John died in 1980. In 1993 she married Robert L. Stark. Lynne and Bob traveled extensively with their many close friends.

Lynne was active in her community volunteering and assuming leadership positions with many PTAs, the Junior League, PEO, and St. Michael and All Angels Church. She took great pride in her lawn and garden where she was recognized many times as the “home of the month” in Milhaven. Lynne was an excellent and creative cook and took great joy in setting a beautiful table and preparing a culinary delight for her family and guests.

Lynne is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert L. Stark. In addition, she is survived by sons, Win Zoellner (Carol) and Ted Zoellner as well as grandsons Eric and Adam (Marlee) along with her great grandson Cameron. She will be greatly missed by step-daughter and husband Julia and Vibhu Sharma, their children Adrienne, Hayden (Nadia), and Hayley and step-son and wife Brian and Kathy Stark and their children Zachary and Megan.

She was preceded in death by husband John Zoellner, her parents Hazel and Hal Gerlach, and brother Butch Gerlach.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the St. Michael and All Angels Foundation or The Salvation Army.

A Memorial Service will be held on November 14, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael and All Angels Church, 6630 Nall Ave., Mission, KS with a reception immediately following the service. There will be a private burial ceremony.