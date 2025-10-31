May 24, 1955 – Oct 22, 2025

Sharon Denise (Kniss) Cowan died peacefully on Oct. 22, 2025, at Kansas City Hospice House after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Sharon was born on May 24, 1955, in Burlington, Kansas. She moved with her family to Kansas City, Kansas, in 1964 and graduated from Washington High School in 1973. Sharon earned her Associate of Arts in Business from Baker University in 2002 and her Bachelor of Business Administration from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2004. Sharon spent most of her career in the insurance industry, including at Foremost Insurance where she made several lifelong friends.

Sharon married Gary Cowan on June 21, 1997. The two of them enjoyed spending time together with their families and friends, travelling and visiting the New Theatre & Restaurant.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Gary; sons, Greg and K.C. Robertson, and stepson, Steven Cowan (Sara); grandchildren Keelin Robertson and Austin Scheibe; great-grandchild Rowan Mitchell; sister Pam Smith (Shermann) and brother Mitch Kniss (Coral); as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donna and Clarence Kniss.

A memorial service will be held at Walnut Grove Bible Church 16766 Cantrell Rd Bonner Springs, KS 66012 on November 08th 2025, at 11:00 am. Donations in memory of Sharon can be made to the following.

Donate to General Donations For KC Pet Project

Donate Ovarian Cancer – ovarian.org

