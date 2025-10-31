SMSD News: Planning for inclement weather in the SMSD

As winter weather approaches, it is important for everyone to make plans in case bad weather necessitates school closures.

The Shawnee Mission School District asks that you review and become familiar with the district’s Inclement Weather Procedures. These procedures include Plans, A, B, and C. Click here to review the Inclement Weather Procedures for the 2025-2026 school year.

Procedure change notice

In the past, the district included a procedure that would allow for remote learning during the day. Each year, our school board must adopt a policy to hold 1,116 hours of school in order to complete a school year. Recent changes to state law in Kansas have complicated the process for using remote learning to count toward those hours. Those changes have prompted SMSD to remove remote learning as an option for inclement weather days.

How weather decisions are made

With each decision, SMSD leaders want to be sure students and staff can arrive at school safely and return home safely each day. That safety standard must serve all of our students and staff who attend and work in schools across our 72-square mile district within 14 municipalities.

Some of the weather-related factors which must be considered include temperature, wind speed, anticipated precipitation, timing of anticipated precipitation, type of precipitation (rain, sleet, hail, snow, or some combination), road conditions, staffing levels, and a host of other factors.

School closure decisions have a significant impact on students and families across our community. These are not decisions that are made lightly. Keeping students safe and learning in-person continues to be a priority for SMSD leaders, no matter what the weather forecast.

Where to receive announcements



As a reminder, if any plan is announced, information will be shared widely

across the school district. Staff and families can receive direct emails, texts and voice messages. Families can sign up to receive alerts in the way that works best for them.



Families, click here for information about how to sign up for alerts.

Additional Resources

www.smsd.org

Facebook

Instagram

Local radio and television stations

24-hour information line at 913-993-7380

As a reminder, no announcement will be made when schools are to remain open.

