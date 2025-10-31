Obituaries October 31, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Thomas Lee Ringwelski Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL April 27, 1956 — October 28, 2025 Overland Park, Kansas Visitation Monday, November 3, 2025 2:00 – 4:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Rosary Monday, November 3, 2025 4:15 – 5:15 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Mass Tuesday, November 4, 2025 10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time) Holy Spirit Catholic Church 11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park, KS 66214 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleHoward W. SnyderNext articleSharon Denise Kniss Cowan