Not even chilly temperatures and a slight drizzle could cool down two fiery offenses clashing at Shawnee Mission South District Stadium on Halloween night.

However, by the end of the night, one flame had to be extinguished in the first round of the Kansas Class 6A high school playoffs.

With a result of 42-35, Blue Valley West (3-5) ultimately ended up smothering Shawnee Mission East’s (5-3) hopes at a championship run.

The Jaguars and the Lancers traded blows with each other early in the contest by scoring on each of their first two drives in the first quarter.

Heading into the matchup, Blue Valley West Head Coach Josh Koerkenmeier knew it was going to be a challenge to stop the Lancers.

“That’s a tough offense to try and defend,” Koerkenmeier said. “They are physical, they are tough. Our kids stepped up to the plate and did a great job of matching their physicality and toughness.”

Teams traded blows in first half

The Jaguars did all they could, even blocking a point-after attempt to give themselves a 14-13 advantage nearing the end of the first quarter.

However, a costly fumble gave possession back to the Lancers which resulted in a rushing touchdown and a successful two-point try to give the Lancers a 21-14 lead.

This was the last time the Lancers would hold the lead.

Blue Valley West’s defense locked down after that, clogging running lanes, leaving no receiver uncovered and forcing frustration into the Lancers offense.

Unrelenting rush attacks for numerous chunk plays and repeated missed assignments that left Jaguars receivers uncovered catapulted the 12-seed to a 28-21 lead at the halfway mark.

“Offensively, our kids just did a really good job to come out and execute,” Koerkenmeier said. “We put a whole game together — more than we have the whole year.”

Pick-6 turned the tide in second half

Out of the halftime break, the third quarter had a much slower tempo. At the end of three, the score remained unchanged from halftime. It seemed as though both defenses started to catch up to what the other team was doing.

But then the Lancers made what felt like the mistake of the game.

Backed up near their own endzone, BV West senior defensive back Cade Wysong picked off a SM East throw and rumbled into the endzone for his first pick-six of the season.

With his right hand wrapped in a club due to a hand injury sustained earlier in the season, he was content to just be on the field with his teammates.

“I love being out there with all my guys,” Wysong said. “I have tons of classes with these guys, we spend all day together and then we go to practice. It’s a nice connection that we have, and I hope we make a deep playoff run.”

Wysong was a factor in his team’s success and said watching film is what led to his performance in this game.

With the win, Blue Valley West advances to play face 4-seed Olathe Northwest (6-2) in the KSHSAA Regional Round next week.

SM East’s year ends with a record of 5-4, the Lancers’ second straight season under coach Mark Simoneau of finishing .500 or better after four consecutive losing seasons.

Wysong and Koerkenmeier agree that BV West has room for improvement before facing their next opponent.

“Our kids did an awesome job and totally deserved to win this game,” Koerkenmeier said. “It’s been a long year. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, and they continue to keep getting better and grinding at it – it’s pretty special to watch them win it.”