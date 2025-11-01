Your Library: Supporting informed voting in Johnson County

Johnson County Library is helping voters prepare for the upcoming general election by offering trusted, nonpartisan resources to make the voting process easier. The Library provides access to local election coverage through The Kansas City Star and the Johnson County Post, both in print and online, along with in-branch displays featuring voter primers and early voting information.

Library staff can help residents locate their assigned polling place, find sample ballots and access information about candidates and ballot questions. This information is also available at the Johnson County Election Office website: www.jocoelection.org.

“I’m so excited to be working with Elections again this year. I think it’s so important for voters to take part in our democratic processes, and being an informed voter is so important. It just seems natural for the Library to partner with Elections to accomplish both,” said Regional Librarian Hilary Sorio.

This year, Monticello Library is one of three additional early voting locations open on Monday, Nov. 3, bringing the total number of Monday sites to six. Early voting at Monticello Library began Oct. 25 and continues through noon on Nov. 3. Voters wishing to cast their ballot early in person can do so until then. On Election Day, Nov. 4, voters should go to their assigned polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“Although I have worked at the Library for the past 24 years, this is the first year I’ve been at Monticello Library during an election, and it has been wonderful to see so many people coming in to vote. In a year that focuses on local elections, it is just as significant to be involved. There really is not a year that voting is not important,” Sorio said.

Johnson County Library offers:

Free access to The Kansas City Star and Johnson County Post (print and eNewspapers)

Information for Voters Guide with deadlines and details

Election information on the Library homepage

No-paywall access to books, periodicals and trusted news sources

For more election resources and information, visit jocolibrary.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom