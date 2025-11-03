Saturday, July 21st, 1934 – Tuesday, October 28th, 2025

Barbara June Findley, 91, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at Homestead of Olathe. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 15, 2025 with a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Private family inurnment to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to Hillsdale Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Barbara was born in Shawnee, Kansas on July 21, 1934 to Harold A. and Galetha (Nicholson) Cook. She was a lifelong area resident graduating from Spring Hill High School in 1952. Barbara married Robert “Bob” Findley on June 30, 1952 in Arkansas. She was a homemaker devoted to raising her family. Barbara was a member of the Hillsdale Presbyterian Church where she was very involved. She was a member of Cole-Smith Unit 350 American Legion Auxiliary. Barbara enjoyed solving word search puzzles and Bible study. She loved her family very much and cherished time they were together.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bob; son and daughter-in-law Pat and Cheryl Findley; siblings: Beverly, Shirley and Rex and grandson Mason Findley. She is survived by her sons Mike (Jani) Findley, Olathe, Kansas and Matt (Dorrine) Findley, Spring Hill, Kansas; daughter Robin (Dan) Nelson, Overland Park, Kansas; brother Ron (Dottie) Cook, Louisburg, Kansas and sister-in-law Janet Cook, Odessa, Missouri; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.