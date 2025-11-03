A 7-year-old girl was critically injured in a rollover crash in De Soto early Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 12:15 p.m., along Sunflower Road, south of Kansas Highway 10.

Recorded radio traffic states that the child suffered a “full amputation” of her right arm in the crash. The sheriff’s office’s press release did not mention the extent of the girl’s injuries.

The crash happened in the 9700 block of Sunflower Road.

Radio traffic also indicates that the injured girl and one other person got into a red pickup truck after the crash and were being driven south on Sunflower Road towards the Panasonic battery plant.

Deputies located the injured girl inside the truck near 103rd Street and Sunflower Road.

The injured girl was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, by Johnson County Med-Act ambulance with the assistance of firefighters from the Northwest Consolidated Fire District.

In a news release, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer McKenzi Davis said that the crash happened when the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over.

“The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is investigating,” Davis said in the release. “More information will be released if necessary.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 913-715-5400.