April 7, 1952 — October 27, 2025

Olathe

Mary Jo Roos, born on April 7, 1952, in Kansas City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2025 at the age of 73, due to complications from metastatic lung cancer.

Mary Jo dedicated much of her professional life to the field of accounting, where she contributed her skills and dedication to organizations such as Hallmark Cards, Ryan Lawn and Tree, and Frost Electric. Her colleagues remember her as a diligent and kind-hearted professional who always brought a touch of warmth to the workplace.

Beyond her career, Mary Jo was a woman of many passions. She found joy in crocheting, reading, and working puzzles. She was an enthusiastic participant in playing bunko and was committed to serving her community through Meals on Wheels. Her love for polka music and bird watching added vibrant colors to her life. Mary Jo was also a devoted member of Friends of the Library, where she fostered her love for books and learning.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her beloved parents, John L. Lichtenauer and Elizabeth M. Lichtenauer. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Roos; her children, Josh Roos and his wife, Dana, Monika Spencer and her husband, Perry, and Brian Roos. She also leaves behind her adored grandchildren, Jude and Sam Roos, and Emily and Isaac “Quill” Spencer, who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during a visitation on November 4th from 6 PM to 8 PM at Amos Family Funeral in Shawnee. A burial service will be held on November 5th at 10 AM at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to support Meals on Wheels, a cause dear to Mary Jo’s heart, at Home Delivered Meals Donation. You may do so by CLICKING HERE.

Mary Jo Roos will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her unwavering love for her family, and her commitment to her community. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.