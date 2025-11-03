Oct 15, 1950 – Oct 25, 2025

Thomas Wayne Simpson passed quietly from this life Saturday night, October 25, 2025, in Leawood, KS. He was 75 years old. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Anita Beth Clark, a son, Andrew Simpson, of Prague, Czech Republic, a daughter, Mary Grace Simpson, of Key West, Florida, and a brother, Terry Simpson and wife Teresa, of Roanoke, Alabama. He is survived by a stepson, Mitchell Singleton and wife Sylvonna and a stepdaughter, Catherine Schroeder. Six grandchildren enjoyed his wisdom, Truman and Claire Singleton and Colin, Harvin, Austin and Rylin Schroeder.

Thomas Wayne was born October 15, 1950, to Thomas Gaines Simpson and Rebecca Perry Simpson in Albertville, Alabama. He graduated as Valedictorian from Handley High School in Roanoke, Alabama. Following Military Service in the US Army, the University of Alabama became his alma mater. He received a PhD in Political Science from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.

Tom was a city manager early in his career and eventually served in Carthage, MO. He was recruited from city management by the college president, Dr. Julio Leon, to a teaching position at Missouri Southern State University. He later wrote his “principal work life was as a Professor of Political Science at Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) in Joplin, MO.”

Tom was a patriot as well as a student of governments. Love of country was important to him. He left MSSU to work for the State Department on a Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bagdad and Basra, Iraq. After his retirement, he was Director of an Alabama Agricultural Society (ASWAN). He taught parttime for Georgia State University which included a semester teaching in Oxford, England. He served twice as interim Director of the Montgomery County Action Council in Southeast Kansas.

Tom was an avid reader and believed reading the best way to travel the world. He did, however, travel worldwide with perhaps Utah as his favorite place. Golf was his sport, but as health impacted his golf group, they transitioned into a BarBQ lunch group visiting well over 200 places in the KC area on Fridays. His favorite pastime was watching Alabama “Bama” football and all SEC football games, but the KC Chiefs were on that list. Agriculture in all forms was a long-time love which he developed more fully surrounding his church. His work with his son, Andy, on the church labyrinth was a labor of love. He was also a writer, and his final accepted grant proposal was for a greenhouse by the church orchard.

Tom was a member of St Peter and All Saints Episcopal Church in Kansas City, MO. He served his church with his talents especially in his love of agriculture. Tom was humorous, unique and a modest servant though his life. He loved most serving Christ.

Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the Memorial service to be held Tuesday, November 11 at 11:00 AM in St Peter and All Saints Episcopal Church, 100 E Redbridge Road, Kansas City, MO. The Brotherhood of St Andrew’s members will serve as greeters and ushers.

A Celebration in the home will follow the service.

Memorial donations can be made to St Peter and All Saints Episcopal Church for the Brotherhood of St Andrew or the Agricultural Ministries.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.