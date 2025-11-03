August 8, 1953 — October 29, 2025

Shawnee

Vickie K. Saragusa, 72, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2025. She was surrounded by her daughters, whom she lived for & loved fiercely.

Vickie Kay Saragusa, a precious being known for her kind, loving, caring, and humorous personality, left us on October 29, 2025. Vickie was born on August 8, 1953, to parents Lois Jean (Smith) & Donald L. Yonts, in Kansas City, Kansas. After Vickie graduated from high school (Turner High School, 1971), she married her high school sweetheart, Frank Horner. They had one daughter.

After high school, Vickie worked for Mobil Oil, and many years later, she retired from Sprint. Vickie went on to remarry Gary D. Saragusa, of Kansas City, Kansas; they had one daughter.

Vickie loved talking to people, making new friends, shopping, watching junk TV shows, and simple outings to Wal-Mart or the Mall. She loved her kids & grandkids with her whole heart. She loved giving gifts to people & making them smile. She could strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere she went.

Vickie is preceded in death by her parents, Donald & Lois Jean (Smith) Yonts, and her sister Deborah Yonts (Kirch). Vickie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer & Brian Haynes (Lawrence, KS); and Ashley (Saragusa) & Jason Lange (Shawnee, KS). She also leaves behind three grandchildren: Emily, William, & Ophelia Lange; and sisters Kristy Yonts (Kansas City, KS), and Patti Hutton (Collins, MO). Our loss leaves a void in our lives, yet we find comfort in the memories & love we shared.

A visitation to celebrate Vickie’s life will be held on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, from 2-4:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to Great Plains SPCA.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.