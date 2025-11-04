Gary Bressman

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gary Lyn Bressman a beloved grandfather, dad, son, brother, uncle and friend, who left us far too soon on November 1, 2025. Born on June 6, 1955, in Kansas City, MO, Gary brought joy and warmth to everyone he encountered. His unwavering love and dedication to his family and grandchildren were evident in every aspect.

Gary spent most of his life in the Kansas City area attending Ruskin High School and spending most of his years in Lee’s Summit and Overland Park. He spent the majority of his career in the car business until diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer and battling multiple health issues ever since. If there is one word to describe Gary it would be “Fighter.” He fought his was back to his children and grand babies multiple times throughout the years. Handling every hardship with strength and grace, may he be an inspiration to us all.

Gary is survived by his two children, Brandon and Marissa, who were his everything. Son-in-law, Aaron Eaton and his three grandchildren, Remi, Colette and Camden. We were lucky enough to have Gary in his grandkids lives daily and always lived less than a minute from them since the second they were born. His legacy of love and strength will continue to live on through them. Gary also leaves behind his nephew Aaron Bressman, along with countless friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Patricia. And all siblings Rick, Mark and Deanna.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find solace in the cherished memories we hold and the inspiration this man became. Gary’s life was a testament to the power of hope and the will to live.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date, where family and friends will gather to honor and remember the incredible life of Gary. Until then, we hold him in our hearts and continue to celebrate the love and kindness he gave so freely.

Rest in peace, Gary, you be forever missed and eternally loved.

In lieu of flowers please consider calling or sending a gift to someone you love or are proud of. With the busyness in life, it’s the unexpected moments of kindness and support that really matter!

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.