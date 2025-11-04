Feb 27, 1934 – Oct 21, 2025

Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Woodworth passed away on October 21, 2025, in his apartment at Meadowbrook Senior Living surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on February 27, 1934, to Clarence and Agatha Woodworth in Kansas City, Kansas. He had an older brother, Phillip, who passed away in 2005.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia (Pat), as well as his son Brad and twin grandsons, Andrew and Nicholas Woodworth.

Larry graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1952 and was a true jack of all trades. He was skilled at fixing and building just about anything. He had a true passion for amateur radio and was a docent and director of the Ensor Farmsite and Museum in Olathe, Kansas, for more than 20 years, a job he loved.

He also was a dedicated car enthusiast owning more than 75 cars throughout his life. His pride and joy was his 1958 Porsche Speedster or “Speedy,” as he called it. He sold Porsches in the late 60’s and early 70’s, earning many awards and accolades at Art Bunker Porsche Audi. He worked in the lithography and printing business for many years, brought on by his love of photography.

Larry was first and foremost a loving husband, father and, later in life, grandfather, who cherished spending time with family and friends. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

