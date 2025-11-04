Patricia Ann “Patty” Campbell

December 28, 1954 — November 2, 2025

Olathe

Patricia “Patty” Campbell, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away surrounded by family on November 2, 2025, in Olathe, Kansas, at the age of 70. Born on December 28, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, Patty was a guiding light to her family and all who knew her.

Patty spent many years working in sales, where her vibrant personality and dedication shone brightly. In recent years, she devoted herself to caring for her cherished grandchildren, creating lasting memories and imparting her love of life to the next generation. Her passion for planning was evident in the meticulous care she took organizing family trips, parties, and holiday celebrations. Even during her most challenging times, she found joy in decorating for the holidays, ensuring each occasion was filled with warmth and beauty.

Her interests were as varied as they were heartfelt. Patty loved spending time with her grandchildren and volunteering at their school, traveling with her family, exercising, reading, crafting, painting, baking, cake decorating, and indulging in her flair for fashion and shopping. She was the heart of her family, keeping everyone connected and in line with her gentle strength and unwavering love.

Patty maintained close relationships with her siblings and kept the bonds strong. Her family meant everything to her, and her legacy lives on through them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred LeCluyse, and her grandparents, William and Julia LeCluyse and John and Louise Nachbar. Patty is survived by her devoted husband, Bill Campbell; her loving daughter, Amber Lutz-Sherman (Mike Sherman); her stepson, Zach Campbell; and her adored grandchildren, Liam and Lucy Sewell. She also leaves behind her dear siblings, John LeCluyse (Kaye), Geri John (Randy), Mary Beth Alston (Hank), and Bill LeCluyse (Kendra), along with numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

A service to honor Patty’s life will be held on Thursday, November 6th, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS, 66203. The family kindly requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://pancan.org.

Patty’s love, kindness, and indomitable spirit will forever be remembered and cherished by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.