June 2, 1933-October 25, 2025

Thomas Boyd Miller, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on October 25, 2025. He was born June 2, 1933 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Edith Clelland and Harry Miller. He attended public schools in Grand Rapids, graduating in 1952 from Creston High School where he was a standout lineman on the football team.

Following graduation from high school, Tom enlisted in the United States Marine Corps with his best friend. He served in Korea and received an honorable discharge at the rank of Sergeant in 1955.

At the age of 22, Tom enrolled at Grand Rapids Junior College (GRJC) where he joined the football team. In December 1956, his team played in the first National Junior College Athletic Association Championship in the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California against Coffeyville, Kansas Junior College. Although his team lost the game, Tom recounted how they left the cold and snow of Grand Rapids and arrived in the sunshine of southern California. Upon graduating from GRJC, Tom enrolled and played two more years of football at Hope College in Holland, Michigan. He was a member of the 1958 Hope team that snapped a 28-game winning streak by traditional power Hillsdale College.

Following graduation from Hope, Tom coached football and taught high school History and Government. His first year out of college, at Fennville, Michigan, his team went undefeated. He then moved to Jackson, Michigan to coach alongside a college teammate and friend. From 1961-1965, Tom coached and taught at Coopersville, Michigan High School.

When he was twelve years old, Tom watched the movie, The House On 92nd Street. The movie was about the pursuit and capture of a German spy ring by the FBI. From that time on, his dream was to become a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In June 1965, Tom realized his dream and entered on duty with the FBI. He served initially in the Oklahoma City Field Office followed by a transfer to Omaha. From Omaha, he was assigned to the North Platte, Nebraska Resident Agency which was a two-agent office. Tom served as the Training Coordinator in Omaha from 1982 until his retirement from the Bureau in 1985.

In 1985, he was appointed the Director of the Nebraska State Law Enforcement Training Center (NSLETC) in Grand Island, Nebraska. During his career with the FBI, he had earned his masters degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska. He felt strongly that good law enforcement officers required the very best training opportunities. To him, that meant the best teachers, equipment, and facilities. He served as Director for ten years and retired in 1995.

In 1996, Tom and Leona moved to Traverse City, Michigan to be near his sisters and elderly mother. He became a Private Investigator license holder and contracted with multiple government and state agencies to conduct background investigations on prospective employees. He enjoyed his work because his assigned area was the upper peninsula of Michigan. He loved being in the country with lots of trees. Tom also enjoyed meeting new people and making friends. He took pride in the fact he had crossed the Mackinaw bridge more than 100 times. One of those trips was a Memorial Day charity walk across the five-mile long suspension bridge.

Above all the awards and investigative successes, Tom was exceedingly proud of his family. In 1972, he was a single father of two sons, Thomas and Michael, and two daughters, Tammie and Michelle. He married Leona, a widow with three daughters, Judy, Janice, and Joan. They married on July 29, 1972 and together provided a safe and loving home and many opportunities for their combined family.

Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, his seven children, ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, his loving sisters Charlene and Mary, and many nieces and nephews. If you would like to honor the memory of Tom, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Former Agents of the FBI Foundation.

