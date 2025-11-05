Roxie Hammill November 5, 2025 Elections 1 min. read Leawood voters pick 2 newcomers and reelect 2 incumbents to city council Voters made their picks for newcomers who will replace two outgoing councilmembers, and also reelected two incumbents who ran unopposed. Leawood voters picked Matt Peppes (left) for the Ward 1 seat and Rachel Rubin for the Ward 3 seat. Leawood residents chose Matt Peppes and Rachel Rubin to replace two retiring city councilmembers, according to unofficial results posted by the county election office Tuesday night. Voters chose Peppes over Sarah Meuli 1,197 – 120 for the Ward 1 spot. Meuli did not run an active campaign. In the three-way race for the Ward 3 position, Rachel Rubin emerged the apparent winner over Mitch Lohr and Daniel Taylor, with 1,168 votes for Rubin, 546 for Lohr and 324 for Taylor. Taylor had suspended his campaign, but too late to be removed from the ballot. Candidates in wards 2 and 4 ran unopposed. They were incumbent Councilmember Mary Larson, Ward 2 with 1,162 votes and incumbent Councilmember Julie Cain, Ward 4, with 1,196. All election results are unofficial until the vote canvass is completed at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13. After that, election results will be official. Here’s a city map showing the boundaries of all four wards. Peppes thanked his supporters. “This campaign was always about listening and collaboration and keeping Leawood a place where families and businesses can thrive,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work and make sure our city continues to grow in a thoughtful and community-focused way.” Peppes founded the digital marketing firm Cuvée KC to support small businesses and has been involved in several community committees. Rubin, an attorney who has worked with Leawood city staff on several issues, was unavailable for comment Tuesday night. Ward 1 voters were deciding on a replacement for Councilmember Debra Filla, who has been a Leawood councilmember for just shy of 22 years. In Ward 3, the winner will take the spot now occupied by Councilmember Chuck Sipple, a 12-year veteran of the city council. Previous articlePrairie Village voters overwhelmingly reject question to ‘abandon’ city governmentNext articleIn election upset, Olathe voters oust long-serving city councilmember About the author Roxie HammillRoxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Leawood parents whose children have been hit by cars urge city to make streets safer From Merriam to Westwood, see who won races for NEJC mayors and city councils Former mastermind at Tippin’s Pies opening bakery in northern Leawood In election upset, Olathe voters oust long-serving city councilmember Prairie Village voters overwhelmingly reject question to ‘abandon’ city government