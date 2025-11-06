Saturday, March 4th, 1933 – Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Alan Fredric Wilms, 92, Gardner, Kansas passed Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Health Care Resort of Olathe. A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 7, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. Inurnment at Gardner Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas with Military Honors to follow. Memorial contributions may be given to Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Alan was born in Rochester, New York on March 4, 1933 to Fredric and Mildred (Morrison) Wilms. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean war. He has lived in Gladstone and North Kansas City, Missouri. On December 24, 1987 he married Patricia Mae Stewart. Alan was a Certified Orthotist. Alan loved nature, especially bird watching and being on the lake. He enjoyed all sports.

Alan is preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter Linda Sunday. He is survived by his wife Patricia, Gardner, Kansas; children: Jennifer Allen, Williamsburg, Virginia, Karen Ward, Port Richie, Florida, Ann Tutko (Dan), Kansas City, Missouri, Suzy Koelling, Olathe, Kansas, Rodney Allen, Cameron, Missouri; stepchildren: Janet Wydick (Allen), McCune, Kansas and Stephen Harter (Drinelle), Gardner, Kansas; 19 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and special friends: Bob Stowe, Reed McGregor and Sal Marinetti.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.