Francis John Orrick III

March 3, 1949 – November 1, 2025

Francis “Frank” John Orrick III, 76, of Stilwell, Kansas, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born on March 3, 1949, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Francis John Orrick Jr. and Mary Louise Orrick, who preceded him in death. He grew up with a strong work ethic and a heart for people — qualities that carried through every aspect of his life.

In 1972, Frank married the love of his life, Janet, and together they built a beautiful life over 53 years filled with faith, laughter, and devotion to family. He was a proud father to Anthony and his wife, Beth; Zachary and his wife, Nicole; and Danielle and her husband, Brad Raccuglia. He was also an adoring grandfather to Luke, Max, Ben, Sadie, Reese, and Frankie. Frank is survived by his siblings Rick and his wife, Patty; Mark and his wife, Diane; Mary and her husband, Gary Coleman; Jeanne Fisher; and Sue and her husband, Ruben Gomez, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Frank was the proud owner of F & J Masonry, which he and Janet founded in 1978 and successfully ran until his retirement in 2024. His dedication, craftsmanship, and integrity earned him the respect and trust of countless clients and friends throughout the years. A true craftsman at heart, Frank even built the family’s home in Stilwell, where he and Janet have lived since 1978—a place filled with love, laughter, and memories made over a lifetime together.

Beyond his work, Frank found his greatest joy in time spent with family. He especially cherished days at the lake and vacations to Mexico and Punta Cana with Janet and their loved ones. He loved hosting family gatherings to watch the Chiefs. Holidays and Sunday dinners were always special to him, full of laughter, good food, and the people he loved most—his family. Frank had a unique bond with each of his siblings. Whether through daily calls, shared jokes, or treasured memories from their childhood, he loved them all deeply. Frank also took great pride in watching his grandchildren play the sports they loved, always cheering them on from the sidelines. Known for his easy smile and generous spirit, Frank never knew a stranger. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for the people he loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, at the Church of the Resurrection – Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas. Visitation will take place from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

Frank will be remembered for his unwavering love of family, his generosity and kindness. Those who knew him best will never forget his quick wit, the sarcasm we all knew and loved, his sense of humor and of course, that million-dollar smile that will stay with us forever.

Throughout his lifetime, Frank was fortunate to receive numerous life-saving blood donations. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the American Red Cross – Blood Services. Donation information will be available at the service for those who wish to honor Frank in this special way.

**The service will be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. at COR.org/memorialsonline. The link will go live at the start of the service.**

