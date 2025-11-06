Wednesday, February 1st, 1939 – Saturday, November 1st, 2025

Henry Herbert Klemp, 86, Gardner, Kansas passed away Saturday, November 1, 2025 at his home. His visitation will be 10:00 am Thursday, November 13, 2025 with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 Noon at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 306 E. Madison Street, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be given to King of Kings Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Herb was born in Kansas City, Kansas on February 1, 1939 to Henry and Wilhelmina (Wortman) Klemp. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp, serving four years. On October 4, 1964, Herb married Helen Grove in Kansas City, Kansas. He obtained his electrical engineering degree and was owner and president of Klemp Electric Machinery Co, Inc., the business his parents started in 1929. Herb was a deep-sea diver, certified in open water wreck and deep underwater photography, and was involved with underwater search and recovery. He rode several 100-mile motorcycle Enduros. Herb was president of the Gardner Lake Association. He was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church where he served as Head Elder and taught 5th and 6th grade Sunday School.

Herb was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Brenda Hanly who passed away in 2010. He is survived by his wife Helen, Gardner, Kansas; daughters Melissa Ferris, Friendswood, Texas and Kathryn Koetters-Knoblock, Gardner, Kansas; eight grandchildren and one greatgrandchild.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.