June 10, 1937 — November 3, 2025

Overland Park

James Clifford Ross, 88, of Overland Park, died peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on November 3, 2025.

He was born in St Helen’s, Oregon, 10 June 1937, to James Charles and Nora Odella Olson Ross.

Jim was an athlete, playing both baseball and basketball through his middle school and high school years and earned his way into the athletic hall of fame at St. Helens Oregon High School. Jim went on to attend Washington State University (WSU) on a basketball scholarship, where his prowess as a point guard and superb dribbling skills were known to put on quite the show. Short in stature, but tall in talent, he was nicknamed Jimmy “Peanuts” Ross and could dribble away a game, expertly running down the clock. He was also a member of the TKE fraternity at WSU, and a member of the WSU ROTC. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force (USAF) as a pilot, retiring as Major James C. Ross. Jim’s career after the USAF was a commercial airline pilot for Trans World Airlines (TWA).

It was at WSU where he met and married his college sweetheart Margaret Suzanne Marsh (1936-1975), 27 June 1959. The Air Force took them to many places, before making their home at Lake Quivira, KS in 1969. Together they had six children, Katharine Johnson (Dale), James C Ross (Ashley), John P Ross (Georgia), Suzanne Gunter, Amy Thies (Hans Juergen), Paul Thomas Ross (1975-1978). Jim and Sue were married for 15 years before she passed away at the age of thirty-eight.

A mutual friend introduced Jim to Linda, and they quickly connected and decided to marry and blend families. On June 18, 1976, Jim married Linda Vance Merritt, who had two sons, Jim Merritt (Jennifer) and John Merritt, and a blended Ross-Merritt family began. Jim and Linda were in their 50th year of marriage when he passed.

Jim and Linda moved from Lake Quivira to Phoenix, Arizona in 1994, living there for 25 years before moving back to Overland Park, in 2021.

Jim loved photography, and capturing the beauty of nature, particularly the Oregon Coast, but more importantly, to him, it was the moments with family and friends. He loved capturing the joy, and generations of the people he was visiting with and was known to often have a camera slung around his neck. He had an amazing sense of humor and a brilliant welcoming smile. He enjoyed traveling and would connect with all the family and friends he could while doing so. He was so proud of his family and their families and would do anything for them. It was amazing how he would just magically appear when he was most needed. He loved being active, hiking, biking, walking, and of course golfing. He was a good golfer, and to the end, he never wanted to hit from the senior tees and was competitive with his family whenever on the course. When Linda retired, they enjoyed many activities together, including golfing most every day while living in Phoenix. They traveled to many places together. Their favorite places though were on the Oregon Coast, Manzanita and Yachats, where they enjoyed the ocean and walks on the beach.

Jim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda V Ross, and children Katharine Johnson (Dale) of Lawrence, Kansas, James Ross (Ashley) of Mattawan, Michigan, John Ross (Georgia) of Indianapolis, Indiana, Suzanne Gunter of Shawnee, Kansas, Amy Thies (Hans Juergen) of Reinfeld, Germany, James Merritt (Jennifer) of Richmond, Virginia, John Merritt of Manhattan, Kansas, 16 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren, a brother Martin Ross (Maggie), and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents James C and Nora Odella Olson Ross, brother, Les Ross, wife Margaret Suzanne Marsh Ross, and son Paul Thomas Ross.

An open house celebration of life will be held at Stratford Place Clubhouse, 121st and Quivira, Overland Park, KS, 2:30-5:30pm on Saturday November 29, 2025. There will be a short time of tribute and prayer, led by Rev. Samuel Phillips, at 3:30pm

In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations, in memory of James C Ross at

St. Luke’s Home Care and Hospice, St. Luke’s Foundation at 901 E 104th St, Mail Stop 100 S. Kansas City, MO 64131 St. Luke’s

Harvesters, 3801 Topping Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129 Harvesters

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.