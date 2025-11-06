Kay Smith Patton

October 11, 1937-November 2, 2025

Kay “KK” Smith Patton, age 88, died Sunday, November 2, 2025 in Leawood, Kansas. She was born October 11, 1937 in Corsicana, Texas to the late William J. and Irma H. Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, William L. Patton, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Holly P. Beineman (Don), Ann D. Patton (Jack), and Katherine D. Patton (Alaric), and granddaughters, Alexandra Beineman (Brynna), and Carson Beineman.

Kay moved to Little Rock in 1940 where she was educated in Little Rock public schools. Upon graduating Little Rock Central High School in 1954, she attended Randolph Macon Women’s College. Upon graduating college in 1959, Kay became part of the first group of 40 students allowed to study behind the iron curtain in the Soviet Union, Poland, and Czechoslovakia.

She met Bill Patton in 1960 and they married in January of 1961. She taught Western Civilization at the University of Arkansas while she earned an MA in history and Bill earned a law degree. They returned to Little Rock and started their family, to whom she was devoted. Kay dedicated her professional life to social services and children, especially those who needed a voice.

Her accomplishments were too many to count, and the impact she had on the city of Little Rock and beyond will be remembered forever. She never stopped seeing the magic in people and in life, and her glass overflowed with optimism, compassion, and humor. She never stopped learning, she never stopped teaching, and she was always interested in other people’s story. She considered her life vast and interesting. Her infectious smile and laughter reminded us all that joy could be found in even the simplest moments.

We will remember her not only for what she gave to us as her daughters, and to all whose lives she touched, but for how she lived: with courage, grace, and an unshakable faith in love.

The family will be forever grateful to the caregivers who, with loving hearts and kind hands, were with her this past year.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to The Farmers House in Kansas City, MO.

