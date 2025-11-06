fbpx
Johnson County Obituaries

Linda Sue Bousman

Monday, December 29th, 1947 – Monday, November 3rd, 2025

Linda Sue Bousman, 77, Olathe, Kansas passed away Monday, November 3, 2025 at her home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Linda was born December 29, 1947 in Kansas City, Kansas to Donald Wayne Wilson and Rose Laura (Frazee) Wilson. She graduated from Stanley High School in 1965. In 1965, Linda began working at Southwestern Bell as an Operator at the Olathe office and retired as a frame attendant connecting wires in the Olathe office. She retired in 2002 after 37 years. Linda married John Bousman on November 22, 1998 in Shawnee, Kansas. Linda enjoyed scrapbooking, cooking and hosting parties. She was a member of CWA Telecommunications Union and Telephone Pioneers.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband John, Olathe, Kansas; children: Aimee Speer (Steve), Olathe, Kansas, Charles Marcus, “Marc” Moody, (Denise Willsey), Belton, Missouri and Rob Bousman (Sherry), Paola, Kansas; grandchildren: Cydney DeKnight, Teagan Moody, Darla Holy and Alex Holy; five great-grandchildren; siblings: Donna Heather, Olathe, Kansas, Jack Wilson, Wisconsin, Pat Hahn, Olathe, Kansas and Virginia “Ginger” Holzer, Spring Hill, and sister-in-law Phyllis Mears, Shawnee, Kansas; many nieces and nephews; several cousins and best friends: Connie Coulter, Fred and Deb Mersman and Teri and Bob Oberzan.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas, (913) 856-7111

