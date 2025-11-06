August 31st, 1934 – October 31st, 2025

Norma Jean Canady stepped into the presence of her Heavenly Father, soon after her family had gathered around to pray, Friday, October 31 around 12pm. Norma was 91 years old.

Norma was born to William and Naomi (Sturdevaut) Lynch on August 31, 1934, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Norma was married to her High School sweetheart, Jack Edward Canady, on June 11, 1955. They had 70 wonderful years by each other’s side. Together they served the Lord in ministry with Village Mission for 42 years, providing pastors to rural churches. Following that ministry she, and her husband Jack, served with Peace Haven Ministries for 24 years ministering to Pastors and their wives. Norma dearly loved her Heavenly Father. Her and her husband asked Jesus to forgive their sins and give them eternal life at the same moment, visiting a church, searching for a place to be married in.

Left behind until they join her in heaven is her husband, Jack. Her sister, Darelene (Lynch) Phypers and Danny. Her oldest son, Paul Canady and his wife Mary Lou. Her son Mark Canady and his wife, Bonnie. Her youngest son James Canady and his wife Pam. Her daughter and joy of her life, Joy and her husband Steve Booth. Twelve grandchildren. Twenty-seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also left behind are several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on December 6th at 3:30pm at Blue Valley Church on 8925 West 151st Street, Overland Park, KS 66221. Please send all donations in her honor to Village Missions, 696 Ellen Dale Ave, Dallas, OR 97338.

