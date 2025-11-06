Sep 24, 1931 – Nov 02, 2025

Regina M Seuferling, 94, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2025, in the loving care of her family and hospice team.

Regina was born on September 24, 1931 in Tonganoxie, Kansas to William and Hattie (Hammershmidt) Gabel.

Regina was a wife and homemaker living and raising a family with her husband, Edward, in the St Patrick Village. Once her three children entered high school, she joined the full-time workforce with Goldblatt Tool, where she remained for over 20 years. Upon her retirement, she took great pride in volunteering regularly at Providence St Margaret Hospital. A devoted Catholic, she was a long-time and faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Within her church community, she was a dedicated volunteer, donor, and active member of the parish Altar Society. Regina was also an exceptional gardener and baker, often known amongst family members for her perfected banana nut bread. She was well loved and cared for by the staff and residents of Benton House of Lenexa, where she lived for the past 4 years. While there, she was often known as the “sports coach,” as she was an avid supporter of the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals – rarely missing a game!

Regina is survived by her three children, Cathy (Gary) Borror, Pam Seuferling, and Dennis (Stephanie) Seuferling, along with 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward Francis Seuferling along with her six brothers and sisters.

A visitation will be held on Monday, November 10 at 9:30am – 11:00am at St Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a Mass at 11am.

● St Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 North 94th St, Kansas City, KS 66112

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Regina’s name to Ascend Hospice. Memorial donations can be sent to 4550 W 109th St, Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211. Hospice is a wonderful organization providing specialized care, comfort and dignity to support loved ones and their families.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.