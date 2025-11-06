Robert Joseph “Bob” Holtgraver Sr.

Saturday, April 29th, 1944 – Tuesday, November 4th, 2025

Robert Joseph Holtgraver, Sr., 81, Wellsville, Kansas passed away Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at Spring Hill Care and Rehab, Spring Hill, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Monday, November 10, 2025 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Graveside service will follow at 12 Noon at Trading Post Cemetery, Pleasanton, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Bob was born in Paola, Kansas on April 29, 1944 to Oscar William and Adriana Agnes (Porsch) Holtgraver. He graduated from Spring Hill High School. Bob was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam. He also was a member of the National Guard of Paola. On December 12, 1970 in Pleasanton, Kansas, he married Judith Marie Hamilton. Bob worked as a forklift driver for Pro Source, Edwardsville, Kansas. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Gardner, Kansas. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Denver Broncos Football. Bob liked to spend time gardening, but his most cherished time was spent being with his family.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judith and brother Donald Holtgraver. He is survived by his sons Robert Joseph Holtgraver, Jr., Brian Matthew Holtgraver and Brandon James (Tiffany) Holtgraver; grandchildren: Payton, Shaun, Madison, Brianna, Kayla, Levi, Raelee and Quentin and great-grandchildren Sadie and Walker.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.