Your Insurance: How to winterize your home’s water system

As cold weather sets in and overnight temperatures drop below freezing, it’s critical for homeowners to take a few easy steps to winterize their home’s water system. A little preventative maintenance will help you avoid the trauma and expense of a frozen or burst water pipe.



Why should I worry about a frozen pipe?

When a pipe freezes, the water inside will begin to expand which can cause both plastic or metal pipes to burst causing significant damage. You may not know a crack or leak has developed until it starts to warm or thawing begins. A burst pipe can cause significant damage as water may run freely from a damaged pipe or water system damaging ceilings, flooring and walls.

Steps to prevent water damage from frozen pipes:

Keep the heat on in your house, even if you leave for a short period. Set thermostats to 60°F at least or above, especially if you are away from the home. Most insurance policies state homeowners have a duty to maintain heat in their home to help prevent damage from frozen pipes. During a severe cold snap, you don’t want to try to save a few dollars on your heating bill if it means thousands of dollars of water damage later.

Detach hoses from the outside of your home.

Keep garage doors closed to help protect water pipes located in the garage.

Open the doors on cabinets where the plumbing is located. This can help allow warmer air to circulate around the pipes.

Let cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through pipes helps prevent pipes from freezing. Only a small drip is needed.

What should I do if a pipe is already frozen?

If you suspect a pipe is already frozen, never try to thaw it with an open flame or torch. Use a hair dryer or heating pad to thaw a frozen pipe if accessible.

Locate and close the main water shutoff valve as soon as possible and before temperatures rise above freezing.

Have buckets, towels, and fans available to contain, clean up and dry water leaks.

Slowly turn the water back on and inspect for leaks. If there are leaks, be prepared to turn the water off immediately. As temperatures increase above freezing, watch, and listen for signs of leaks and water.

If there is pipe damage, call a licensed plumber for repairs. We can help consult with you to decide if a claim needs to be filed.

