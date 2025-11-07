fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: LKE, BVH educators named district nominees for Kansas Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to Madison Cundiff, a kindergarten teacher at Lakewood Elementary, and Kimberly Thompson, a social studies teacher at Blue Valley High, on being selected to represent Blue Valley Schools for the 2027 Kansas Teacher of the Year award.

The Kansas State Department of Education award program honors exemplary classroom educators with five or more years of experience who are leaders in improving schools, student performance and the teaching profession.

Visit the district’s website to read more about these two exemplary teachers.

