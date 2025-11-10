The Scoop: A tale of two cookies

By Ian Miller

When thinking of The Golden Scoop, ice cream and coffee immediately spring to mind, but maybe you’re craving something else to go with your coffee or ice cream? Maybe a cookie or a cinnamon roll? We’ve got you covered. The Golden Scoop offers a selection of baked goods to pair with your favorite morning (or afternoon) latte, so don’t miss out on those! (The caramel-chip snickerdoodle is one of my favorites, especially if you warm it up so the caramel chips start melting into the cookie.)

To supply our cookies and delicious cinnamon rolls, we use Dialogue Coffeehouse for our cookies and MO Pie Co. for our cinnamon rolls. Speaking of our cinnamon rolls, we offer both regular rolls and a delicious bacon-bourbon cinnamon roll; they’re excellent and even more so when warmed up! The bacon-bourbon cinnamon rolls are topped with crumbled bacon, so it’s almost a full breakfast right there, right? Pro-tip: if you’re also craving some eggs to go with that bacon, order up some of our cheesy egg bites!

If you haven’t heard of Dialogue Coffeehouse or MO Pie Co., here’s a bite-sized scoop on each of them! Starting with Dialogue Coffeehouse, it began in Topeka, KS, in 2019, founded by Caitlyn Halsey. Like The Golden Scoop, Dialogue Coffee is a business which readily hires people with disabilities and shares our passion for offering uniquely abled people the opportunity to grow both in skills and experience, earn a paycheck, and be an active part of their local community. Dialogue Coffeehouse has five locations throughout Topeka, including one on the Washburn University campus.

MO Pie Co. was created in 2020 by Curt Lafferty, a former Tippins Pies sales executive. Originally an online business shipping pies to many locations throughout Kansas, the company will be purchasing their first Leawood, KS brick-and-mortar store in 2026. One of those shipping locations is The Golden Scoop! For now, we’re only getting cinnamon rolls from MO Pie Co., but maybe in the future, you’ll be seeing some “mo” of their items at our two cafes, like pies! (Technically, MO Pie does supply us with the caramel-apple pies we use to make our seasonal caramel-apple ice cream, but we don’t currently offer them for sale to customers by themselves.)

If you prefer your carbohydrates to be a bit more homegrown, we also offer protein balls made with peanut butter, chocolate chips, and oatmeal. Perfect for a quick, energizing bite to pair with your coffee. Another pro-tip: take them home, stick a toothpick in the middle of each one, and toss them in the freezer for an hour or so for a fun, crunchy peanut butter protein pop you can eat without getting your fingers gooey afterwards.

We’re happy to have such great vendors supplying us with tasty treats, so you can enjoy a warm chocolate chip cookie with that chocolate ice cream and a chocolate-espresso latte…we won’t judge you for indulging your chocoholism. That’s not even a recognized medical condition, so I think you’re okay.