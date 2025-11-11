January 6, 1935 — November 7, 2025

Overland Park

Betty Ann Webb (Johnson) passed away on November 7, 2025 at age 90. Our mom was born January 06, 1935, in Wichita, KS to Ralph and LeNore Johnson. She was a member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, along with our dad a Member of the Elks Lodge in Topeka, and active in the Altar Guild at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, NE. A military spouse, mom moved across country and lived internationally in Morocco and Great Britain. She was a strong-willed and fiercely independent woman who raised four sons and worked full-time to support her family. Mom worked as Administrator to the Dean of Washburn Law School in Topeka and was a Human Resource Manager for Campbell’s Soup Company in Omaha, NE. After her last son graduated from college, mom would go onto earn her bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the College of St. Mary in Omaha. Mom was an excellent cook, but her real passion was sewing, often spending hours working on an outfit or repairing rips and holes in her sons’ clothes. She was also fond of most four-legged creatures, especially dogs. Throughout her 90 years, mom always had at least one dog by her side. She taught her boys to love dogs, but our mom had a rule never to feed the dogs from the dining room table. Late in life, mom would break that rule regularly, but always with smile and motherly glance.

Betty is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Thomas Webb, and daughter-in-law Debbie. Mom is survived by sons, Gary of Topeka, KS, Doug (Carole) of Wamego, KS, Steven (JoAnn) of Kansas City, MO, and Philip (Bradley) of Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Wayside Waifs, No Kill Animal Shelter, https://waysidewaifs.org/

Visitation

Monday, November 24, 2025

9:30 – 10:15 am (Central time)

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

13615 W 92nd St, Lenexa, KS 66215

Rosary

Monday, November 24, 2025

10:15 – 10:30 am (Central time)

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

13615 W 92nd St, Lenexa, KS 66215

Mass

Monday, November 24, 2025

Starts at 10:30 am (Central time)

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

13615 W 92nd St, Lenexa, KS 66215

