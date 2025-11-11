BJ Martin, beloved wife and dedicated servant to the needs of others, passed away on October 29, 2025, in Overland Park, KS.

She was born May 5, 1945, in Minot, ND, to Archie and Marcie Litvinenko.

She married, moved to Iowa, where she raised two daughters, Jill and Jennifer. Following her divorce, BJ relocated to Kansas, where she excelled in sales and marketing throughout her career. Her work assignments ranged from managing retail clothing stores to Sprint business data services.

She was a frequent recipient of the President’s Award and Achiever’s Quarterly recognition in Sprint Consumer Services.

Upon retirement, BJ studied to become a Congregational Care Minister at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, serving in the SilverLink, Grief and Health and Healing ministries. She also taught Sunday School in Kid’sCOR every week for four years.

BJ served on the worship teams that conducted monthly services at multiple retirement centers. She organized and conducted weekly Bible studies for residents at two retirement centers. Two of her Bible study participants came to faith, leading to baptism.

She was a facilitator for several years at weekly meetings to support persons grieving from the loss of loved ones, and most recently, served congregants through the Health and Healing Ministry.

BJ served every Sunday for 14 years as a door greeter for the 9 a.m. worship service, was a Communion server, was a member of the United Women in Faith at Resurrection, a member of several small groups, and participated in a variety of Bible studies during her 21 years as a church member.

BJ is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Ron Fugate, her stepchildren Erin Fugate (Cesar Goni), Albuquerque, N.M., (step-grandchildren, Hernan, Joaquin, and Ana), and Nicholas Fugate, Olathe, KS. She is also survived by Jill and Jennifer Martin of Iowa, and by her siblings, Joan (Marlin) Elkinton, Debi Riddell, Pam (Tim) Maras, Lee (Sheri) Litvinenko, Sheli (John) O’Connor, and nine nieces and nephews, all residing in the Seattle, WA area.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, at Resurrection’s Wesley Chapel, 13720 Roe, Leawood, KS. The service will be live-streamed at Cor.org/memorialonline, beginning 28 minutes before the service time. Instead of flowers, BJ asked for donations to either the SilverLink Ministry or Matthew’s Ministry at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe, Leawood, KS 66224.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.