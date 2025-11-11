Charles L. (Chuck) Jasper lost his 19-year battle with cancer November 4, 2025.

Born October 9, 1947, to Leo Nicholas and Cecelia (Konzem) Jasper in Beloit, Kansas, he grew up on the family farm near Cawker City, Kansas. And yes, Chuck knew the Frank Stoeber family, founders of the famous “Largest Ball of Twine in the World.”

A graduate of Cawker City High School, Chuck was senior class president and two-term president of the alumni association.

Chuck earned a bachelor’s degree in Animal Husbandry from Kansas State University in 1970 where he was active in Army ROTC, Blue Key, Newman Club, Alpha Zeta and the College of Agriculture Student Council.

After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Germany. In 1975, he earned an MBA from Saint Louis University. His career included senior marketing roles at AT&T, Rycom Instruments and Ferrellgas. Later, he became a successful entrepreneur.

Chuck and Patricia K. (Pat) Friesen met at KSU and were married on their lunch hour November 1, 1978, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After moving to Kansas City, they renovated a hundred-year old home in North Hyde Park and later moved to Leawood, Kansas.

No job was more important to Chuck than that of Dad and Papa/Grandpa. As youth soccer coach and Girl Scout volunteer, he made a difference in the lives of his kids and their friends.

A dedicated volunteer, Chuck served on boards for the Hyde Park, Lake Lucille and Leawood Estates Homes Associations; Leawood Rotary Club and Greater Kansas City People-to-People chapter.

World travelers, Chuck and Pat sponsored over a dozen International Military Student officers at Ft. Leavenworth’s Command and General Staff College. Chuck was also a Kansas City Veterans Community Project volunteer and Kansas State University Foundation Trustee.

Around the neighborhood, Chuck was known for the time, tools, tomatoes and baked goodies he shared. When friends, family and doctors asked how he was doing, his typical response was “reasonable.” A summary of Chuck’s approach to life.

Survivors include his wife Pat; children Ben (Jihyea), Lynn (Peter) Godfrin, and Brazilian daughter Marcela D’Alessandro (Jales Dantas da Costa); grandchildren Alyssa, Luke, Jake, Mari, Ana and Mel; sisters Marilyn Hunt and Loretta Jasper; sister-in-law Ann Buzenberg; 23 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Marcena, Dorothy, Leona, Eugene, and Herman.

A gathering of family, friends and neighbors celebrated his life on November 1, 2025 with Chuck attending via FaceTime. Memorial donations: Kansas City Veterans Community Project, Attn. Melissa Nicholson, 8825 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.