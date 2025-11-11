February 19, 1960 — November 5, 2025

Overland Park

It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved husband and father, Colin Brent Kinley, who passed away suddenly at the age of 65 on November 5th, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Colin leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Karen, his son Cooper, and Cooper’s fiancée Claire Rainey. Colin is survived by his parents, Madeline and John Kinley; his siblings Jack (Catalina) Kinley, Roger (Heather) Kinley, and Rhonda (Walter) Blakney; as well as Steven (Deanna) Weisner, Linda (Dallas) Miller, Robert Campbell and numerous nieces and nephews.

Colin collected passport stamps like others collect fridge magnets and shot glasses; 65 countries, eight million miles, and somehow he never complained about the airline peanuts. He loved his wife, his son, and his son’s fiancée deeply. When he wasn’t globe-trotting, he could be found lifting weights, communing with nature, or dazzling the world in a shirt so loud it could be seen from space, paired, of course, with cowboy boots that had definitely seen some things. He revered fast cars and even louder trucks and finally accepted the fact his son likes cats. May he rest in peace, or at least as peacefully as a man who believed sleep was for the weak.

Professionally, Colin was a world-renowned explorationist and a noted oilman to the core, never afraid to get dirt under his fingernails. He was recognized for his innate technical intuition and uncanny nose for oil, with one industry veteran remarking, “I don’t believe in the investment thesis, but if oil is there, Colin will find it.” Multifaceted to the core, Colin combined grit with generosity and wit; winning 2019 “Explorer of the Year,” building schools throughout western Africa, and engrossing Heads of State with storied tales. His impact spanned corporations, communities, and governments around the world; mentoring young professionals to open new frontiers and steward the Earth’s resources responsibly.

Colin’s family will be hosting a celebration of his life in Spring of 2026, honoring his love of the outdoors and exceptional wine. Details will be announced in the New Year. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be sent to either the Society of Exploration Geophysicists Foundation (https://foundation.seg.org/forms/seg-foundation-) or the Explorers Club Impact Grants (https://www.explorers.org/giving/impact-grants/).

