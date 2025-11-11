fbpx
Crash on I-35 in Overland Park causes miles-long traffic jam

Traffic backed up roughly 2.5 miles following the crash Tuesday afternoon, which occurred near I-35 and I-635.

Traffic backed up on northbound I-35 in Overland Park after a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Screenshot via KC Scout.

A crash on northbound Interstate 35 near Interstate 635 snarled traffic on Tuesday afternoon in northern Overland Park.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes of I-35 north of Antioch Road at 2:27 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from firefighters reported that one vehicle sustained moderate damage in the crash.

Two adults, both occupants of the same vehicle, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both people were wearing seat belts.

Overland Park Police and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers blocked the three left lanes, causing traffic to back up for about 2.5 miles to 67th Street in Merriam.

The crash was cleared and all lanes reopened at about 4:15 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

