Finance Hub: The role of a private banker. Could you use one?

By Lori Funk, senior vice president and private banking manager for Arvest Bank – Greater Kansas City

Johnson County is home to many successful professionals whose calendars are packed with work and personal activities, and whose finances are equally complex. This can be a blessing and a curse if their financial lives aren’t properly managed. Many have found that a private banker can offer a level of personal service and expertise that makes their lives easier.

Private bankers are no longer a concierge service reserved exclusively for the ultra-wealthy. While the exact requirements for a private banking relationship differ among financial institutions, many professionals have discovered that they have the qualifying assets to take advantage of private banking solutions.

If you’ve ever wondered if you could benefit from a private banker, here are some things to ask yourself.

Does your financial situation require you to work with multiple points of contact?

Private bankers can be a single point of contact, coordinating your banking and wealth management accounts with a team of experts, so you don’t have to connect with different individuals to assist with personal and professional financial matters. This comprehensive approach offers a wide range of products and services to meet your goals, including checking and savings accounts, loans and lines of credit, investment management, estate planning and other tailored financial solutions.

Do you struggle to manage the complexity of your finances?

Not everyone has strong business acumen. You can be an expert at your job, but either don’t have the time or don’t enjoy managing various financial aspects. This can especially be true for busy small business owners and entrepreneurs who may need help managing their business finances to achieve success. A trusted private banker can provide guidance in managing the day-to-day business and help you expand operations when the time is right.

What are you planning for in the next stage of life?

Wherever you are in your career, an Arvest private banker can help you with your short- and long-term goals. Need a mortgage loan? Your private banker will help you find the best financing option and facilitate your request. Starting a business? A private banker can help coordinate business banking services to help manage your company’s financials efficiently. Need a plan for your retirement? Your private banker can collaborate with a wealth advisor to create a retirement and estate plan.

Are you unsure about your legacy options?

You work hard to earn what you have, and you want to ensure your estate is fully safeguarded. Private bankers are familiar with all aspects of your assets and financial situation, so they can work with a team of advisors to design a plan that suits your unique needs, even as they change over time. That could include business transfer plans after retirement, disability or death, and insurance plans that provide peace of mind for your family or business.

You’ve worked hard to build a successful career and family life, so maybe it’s time you had a dedicated and experienced private banker who understands your needs and is ready to help you succeed. The Arvest Private Banking team can help simplify your busy personal and professional lives while helping you reach your long-term financial goals.

Lori Funk is senior vice president and private banking manager for Arvest Bank – Greater Kansas City. She can be reached at lfunk@arvest.com.