Floyd F. Mutert

August 4, 1928 — November 6, 2025

Prairie Village

Floyd Florence Mutert died on November 6, 2025, in Prairie Village, Kansas. Floyd was born in Marthasville, Missouri, on August 4, 1928, the youngest of four children, all sons, born to Florence and Ella Mutert. He grew up in Marthasville, developing a love for cars, hiking, camping, fishing, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Floyd maintained a lifelong interest in and fondness for his hometown, subscribing to the Marthasville Record, its newspaper, for decades after he moved away.

During the Korean War, he served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in radio communications at the Yokota Air Base outside Tokyo.

In 1954, Floyd joined the Long Distance department of AT&T in Kansas City where he worked until he retired in 1990. His specialty was engineering underground fiber optic cable for the future. Also in 1954, he married Jean Marie Carroll, whom he had met in Warrenton, Missouri, after he returned from the Korean War. The two were married until Jean predeceased Floyd in 2007. They lived in the Kansas City area their entire marriage, raising a son David and a daughter Lisa. The Muterts were long-term members of Roeland Park United Methodist Church.

Floyd and Jean always supported their children’s activities. Most notably, Floyd helped organize and participated in a number of ten and twenty-mile hikes for Boy Scout Troop 95 (Southridge Presbyterian), as well as a ten-day camping and hiking trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico. He was attentive and supportive to all endeavors and instilled an ongoing standard to explore and understand all options when working through any decisions and tasks.

Due to a heart attack and bypass operation in 1984, Floyd had the good fortune to be treated by cardiac doctor Dr. Roy Hegde. With Roy’s guidance and care, Floyd’s life was extended by decades despite an additional bypass operation in 2003, several stents, and a pacemaker. Floyd was particularly disciplined about his diet and his exercise routine, the latter of which included lots of golf with Joe, Wes, and Ed. A fan of Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque dating back to his early days at AT&T, he insisted, because of his health challenges, on turkey sandwiches, and passed on the beef and fries that he so loved. In addition to Dr. Hegde, the family appreciates the recent care of Dr. Julia Slater and her team, and the staff at The Village at Mission and Monarch Hospice.

Jean began suffering heartbreaking ill health in the late 1990s. Fortunately, by that time the couple had been able to travel extensively through the U.S., visiting all fifty states. A stand out favorite and one last adventure was an Alaskan Cruise. Floyd’s care for Jean was done with little fanfare, and with great love and diligence.

Survivors include David Mutert (Leigh); Lisa Shea (Chris); grandchildren Emilie, Andrew, Theodore, Christopher, Amy, and Brendan; and great-grandchildren Connor, Maren, Leo, and Graham.

The family will always think of Floyd when they eat at Stroud’s or at any barbeque, particularly Arthur Bryant’s. And the sight of (his favorite) a 1954 Ford Crestline Sunliner convertible will bring a smile to their faces.

A memorial service will be held in the Indoor Mausoleum of Johnson County Funeral Chapel on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 at 1pm.

The family also suggests contributions to Harvesters in lieu of flowers.

