Mar 14, 1948 – Nov 05, 2025

James “Jim” Patrick Veasley passed quietly from this life after a long fight against cancer, on Wednesday evening, November 5th, 2025 at the VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jim was born on March 14th, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to Carl and Rita Veasley. Born and raised with his four siblings in Cleveland Heights. Jim was always ready for an adventure. After joining the United States Navy in 1967, James served on the USS Horne DLG30, starting his career as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class. During his service, he traveled many places, including Australia, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Mexico, Thailand and Vietnam. He took great pride in his work but also loved to have a good time. He tells many jokes and stories from his past of growing up in Cleveland Heights and the diversity of the neighborhood to the games played on the ship when crossing the equator for newbies. Jim always showed respect and hard work is all it took to get through life. When he received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1971, he took the opportunity to explore more.

James moved to Kansas City in 1973, where he began his family and professional life. He was a dedicated firefighter for ten years, serving from 1977-1987. Following his service in the firehouse, James displayed his entrepreneurial spirit by founding his own company, Security Contractors, Inc., in 1988, where he served as a successful businessman and contractor until the present day.

He was a committed husband to his wife, Jackie, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Jim was also an active father, involved in Boy Scouts of America with his two sons. Jim played an active role in his grand-daughter, Rayna’s life as well, always sharing Veterans Day events at school and always being a present, positive force. James was always a large, loving support for his daughter during her stressful years of nursing school. You could always depend on him for a quick-witted sarcastic response or notes of wisdom. He will be fondly remembered for his provider role and love of family.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie Kay Veasley; his three children: Jason Veasley, of Shawnee, Kansas. Justin Veasley of Shawnee, Kansas and daughter Jamie Veasley of Olathe, Kansas. He also leaves behind his golden grand-daughter Rayna Blessington of Olathe, Kansas. He is survived by his sister Sharon Barker of Cleveland, Ohio; his brother, Frank Veasley of Ft Myers, Florida; and his brother, Carl Veasley of McDonough, Georgia, as well as many nieces and nephews, and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 15th, 2025, from 1:00-4:00 PM with a service at 1:30 PM, at the VFW Post 7397 located at 9550 Pflumm Rd, Lenexa, KS 66215. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor and remember the life of James “Jim” Patrick Veasley.

