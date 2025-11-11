97 years, 8 months and seven days. For what feels like an all too short journey, Joanne (“Jody”) Maurine Gaar shared her spirit with this world. On October 27, 2025, that amazing journey came to an end. Jody passed peacefully in her sleep and in her own home; a rare wish for her own benefit fulfilled. While Jody may have been ready to leave our world, her departure extinguishes a light that shone so bright for so many. Loving, caring, fun, determined, empathetic, faithful, generous, independent, and a mom to the very end, Jody enhanced the lives of everyone with whom she came into contact.

Jody was born on March 19, 1928, in Omaha, NE to Lawrence (“Rupe”) and Freda (“Freddy”) Rupert. The second of two children, Jody was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Jack. Raised in Kansas City, Jody attended SE Highschool in Kansas City, Mo, graduating in 1945. After high school Jody attended Baker University in Baldwin Kansas, graduating with a degree in home economics.

Shortly after graduating from Baker, Jody married Norman Gaar in 1953 and moved to Ann Arbor Michigan where Norman attended law school. While Jody would only live in Michigan for a few short years, she put her boundless energy and education to work as the Hot Lunch Director for Willow Run Public Schools overseeing three different school lunch programs. A demanding job as those who know her reported. But, like Jody did with everything, she excelled creating dear friends with the Willow Run staff for the rest of her life.

After Norman completed law school, Jody moved to Westwood, Kansas and put her passion, intelligence, and grace into running the family home and raising four children: Anne Vohs (Emory, TX), Jim (Cathy) Gaar (Lone Jack, Mo.), Bill Gaar (Lake Oswego, Oregon) and John (Jean) Gaar (Leawood, KS). In addition to running the house, raising four precocious (some more than others) children, and providing critical support that allowed her husband’s legal and political career to flourish, Jody also gave to her community. A member P.E.O. Kansas, Tri Delta Sorority, Westwood Garden Club, a Decon of the Village Presbyterian Church, and volunteer to the Village Presbyterian Food Pantry, Jody’s boundless energy impacted and uplifted all with whom she came into contact. So many in Jody’s universe would not have found success without Jody’s love and support.

But most important to Jody was always her family. From her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, Jody impacted them all. She surrounded her family with boundless energy and love. She provided protection when her kids or grandchildren needed protection. And she fostered courage and independence in the face of scrapped knees, difficult personal decisions, and career choices. But above all, she taught and exemplified character, grace, honesty and love to the very end.

Due to the Arc of Jody’s amazing life, she follows and leaves behind countless friends and family. From a life that started in Nebraska and ended peacefully in her Westwood, Kansas home, Jody’s love of her family, friends and community overflowed. Those lucky enough to have experienced her boundless energy, her love of life, and her faith in people and God know they are better off because of her.

Jody’s life has been a blessing. In addition to her four children, family members surviving Jody include her Grandchildren: Aryelle and Nathan Daugherty (Lynchburg, VA); Chance Vohs (LaCygne, KS); Ashlee (Gaar) and Tony Baker (Blue Springs, Mo.); Erin (Gaar) and David Schmidt (Leavenworth, KS.); Emily (Gaar) and Sergio San Jose (Madrid, Spain); Dylan Gaar (Bend Oregon); Andrew Gaar (Prairie Village, KS); Peter Gaar (Leawood, KS); and Great Grandchildren: Gabriel Baker, Austin and Ty Schmidt, Jordan June Daugherty, Henry San Jose, Carlota San Jose. Also surviving Jody is her Nephew and Nieces: Scott Rupert (Overland Park, KS); Diane Silvey (Linn Valley, KS); and Carrie Borgman (Shawnee, KS).

If you wish to honor Jody’s legacy, please consider donating in some way to the Village Presbyterian Church Food Bank. https://villagepres.org/food-pantry/

Jody’s memorial will be held at the Village Presbyterian Church on December 20, 2025 at 10 a.m., reception at the church to follow. For those who cannot travel or attend the service, the Village Presbyterian Church will stream the service live. Information to access the service through a streaming platform is available here: https://villagepres.org/

