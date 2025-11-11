Judith “Judy” M. Johnson, 87, passed away November 3, 2025, in Overland Park, KS. She was born in Wichita, KS to Marlin and Avis Fisher on August 10, 1938.

She is survived by her husband James, two children, Diane Adamec and Steven (Barbara) Johnson and four grandchildren, Stephanie and Jennifer Adamec and Sara and Daniel Johnson.

Judy received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from Kansas State University and master’s degree in counseling from the University of Kansas. She was primarily involved as a homemaker for her family. She also served as a counselor at Shawnee Mission Medical Center and Johnson County Community College. Her outside interests were travel, sewing, playing bridge and golf. She did extensive volunteer work at SMMC, Church of the Resurrection, and a variety of other charities.

Interment will be in the Memorial Garden at Church of the Resurrection with a private family service at a later date.

