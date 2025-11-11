Kathleen L. Graham

February 12, 1934 — November 8, 2025

Overland Park

Kathleen Louise Graham passed away peacefully on November 8, 2025, at the age of 91. Born on February 12, 1934, in Kansas City, she lived a long and fulfilling life, deeply rooted in her beloved family.

Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose warmth touched everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Louise Kincaide, her loving husband, Ronald Dale Graham, her cherished daughter, Monica Rae Cordell, and is now reunited with them.

Throughout her life, Kathleen exemplified dedication and hard work. She began her career as a dental assistant, later serving as a secretary at JC Nichols Company. She concluded her career as a long-time data input assistant at Radiology Chartered, where she was respected for her unwavering commitment and meticulous attention to detail.

Beyond her achievements at work, Kathleen’s life was filled with vibrant interests and activities. She delighted in attending her grandchildren’s events, where her presence was a cherished constant. Her love for the water was evident in her passion for boating and water skiing. At home, she was always accompanied by pets, and was an avid crocheter and crafter, creating beautiful pieces that will be treasured by her family. She enjoyed bowling, playing bunko, and cards with friends, and exploring new destinations through travel.

Kathleen is survived by her brother, Kenneth Kincaide, Jr., her sister in law, Della Stokes, her loving daughter Gina Graham McVey and son-in-law Michael K. McVey, who provided her with endless joy and support. Her legacy continues through her dear grandchildren, Drake Graham McVey (Shannen), Tierney Daleen Hasty (Zachary), and Sarah Cordell (Trevor), as well as her three great-grandchildren, Dominic and Hallie (children of Tierney), and Reid (child of Sarah). Each of them carries forward her spirit and love.

A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 14th, at the Amos Funeral Home and Crematory located at 10901 Johnson Drive, in Shawnee, Kansas. Following the service, family and friends are invited to gather for a reception and lunch at Transport Brewery, located at 11113 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Kansas, to share memories and honor the remarkable life she led.

Kathleen Louise Graham will be remembered for her generosity, kindness, and unwavering love for her family, friends and pets. Her memory will linger in the hearts of all who knew her, and her spirit will continue to inspire those she leaves behind.

Donations to Wayside Waifs are suggested in lieu of flowers.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.