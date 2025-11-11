Lawrence Herman “Biff” Pfeiff

Mar 15, 1943 – Nov 03, 2025

Lawrence Herman Pfeiff, known to all as Biff, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on November 3, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 15, in the Wesley Covenant Chapel at the Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave Leawood, KS.

Biff was born on March 15, 1943, in Lincoln, Nebraska to William and Dorothy (Chase) Pfeiff. Biff loved playing football, from his early youth through high school. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961. He was later inducted into the LHS Athletic Hall of Fame. He met his sweetheart, Cathy, on the LHS gym dance floor after a basketball game in the fall of 1960. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 26.

Biff continued his education at the University of Nebraska, where he was a true student-athlete, competing as a varsity gymnast while earning his degree in mechanical engineering.

Following college, Biff served his country as an Army ordnance officer, deploying to Pleiku, Vietnam. Upon returning home, he began a distinguished 31-year career with Procter & Gamble, culminating as Process Safety Engineer at the Kansas City, KS soap plant.

Known for his infectious smile, Biff was a devoted husband, a fantastic father, and a beloved grandfather—affectionately called “Pa” by his four grandchildren. He was admired for his integrity, humor, and knack for fixing just about anything that did not involve a computer. A lifelong sports fan, he especially loved cheering on his favorite football teams, the LHS Links, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Biff is survived by his loving wife, Cathy; his sons, Dan (Elizabeth) and Brian (Lisa); and his grandchildren, Andrew (Cara), Cate (Nigiel), Nick (Emily), and Justin (Maddie); brother Bill (Ruth), and sister Helen.

Biff’s legacy of hard work, kindness, and strength of character will live on in all who knew and loved him. A job well done, Biff!

We wish to thank all of the caregivers who assisted Biff throughout his illness, especially Jane Kandie, our family friend and personal caregiver.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to benefit Alzheimer’s research can be sent to:

KU Endowment

P.O. Box 928

Lawrence, KS

66044-0928

